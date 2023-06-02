Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry midfielder Michael Duffy on the attack against Shelbourne in Friday night's game

Derry City relinquished top spot in the Premier Division after a goalless draw with Shelbourne at the Brandywell.

It was game of few chances with Shelbourne wasting the best opportunity when Brian Maher saved Shane Farrell's first-half penalty.

At the other end John Ross Wilson had to make a last-gasp clearance off the line to keep out Michael Duffy's strike.

Shamrock Rovers moved top after victory over Dundalk.

The result means that Ruaidhri Higgins' men are now one point behind the Rovers while Selbourne move up to fifth.

The visitors came close to taking the lead on the 15th minute when Kyle Robinson connected with Jack Moylan's long ball and his resulting strike hit the post.

Shelbourne's Sean Boyd is beaten to the high ball by City defender Ronan Boyce

Wilson then came to Shelbourne's rescue with the goalline clearance after Duffy lobbed stopper Conor Kearns.

Shelbourne were awarded the penalty on 35 minutes after a clash on the edge of the area between Ciaran Coll and Farrell.

Shels' top scorer Jack Moylan originally stood up to take the spot-kick but then left it for Farrell, whose attempt was athletically saved by the left foot of Maher.

Into the second half and City striker Jamie McGonigle leapt highest to connect with Ronan Boyce's pass but Kearns produced a great save to keep out the goal-bound header.

Kyle Robinson then found himself clear on the Derry goal goal after latching on to a well-timed throughball but his shot was comfortably saved by Maher.

In the final seconds the Candystripes were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position -Duffy took the set-piece, which was palmed over by Kearns.

"I'm disappointed not to win the game but overall a point apiece was fair," said Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

"We were fractured in the first half - there wasn't a good balance or shape about us. But in the second half we played with more intent.

"They maybe shaded the first half and we shaded the second half without being brilliant."