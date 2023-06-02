Last updated on .From the section European Football

Watch: How referee got accosted by irate fans after Euro final... in 60 seconds

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been charged by Uefa for using insulting or abusive language against an official at Wednesday's Europa League final.

The Portuguese, 60, was booked by English referee Anthony Taylor in Budapest, where Sevilla beat his Roma side on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

After the ill-tempered game, Mourinho was seen in a car park confronting Taylor with a foul-mouthed rant.

Both clubs also face several charges over their fans' conduct.

More to follow.