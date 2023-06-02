Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Jack Burroughs played for Scotland at Under-19 and Under-21 level

Coventry City defender Jack Burroughs has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old made 14 appearances during the 2022-23 season, the most recent in a 1-1 draw at Wigan in March.

Burroughs came through the Sky Blues youth set-up and made his debut in an EFL Trophy game at Cheltenham in 2018.

He spent the entire 2021-22 campaign on loan in Scotland with Ross County, where he played 18 games, 17 of them in the Premiership.