Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City, is under consideration to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager. (Record) external-link

Celtic are expected to bank £5m in compensation from manager Ange Postecoglou's expected move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Sun) external-link

Former Norway forward Jan Age Fjortoft says Celtic should look at Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen to replace Postecoglou. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not interested in a return to the club and plans to take time out before deciding his next move. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic will fight to keep assistant John Kennedy at the club. (Sun) external-link

Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers should not concern himself about filling Alfredo Morelos' boots if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox midfielder Thomas Buffel. (Record) external-link

Rangers could meet Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox, 31 years on from their famous Champions League qualifier. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Hibernian are urged to loosen the purse strings for Europe by former striker Tam McManus, citing the example of 2001 signing Ulises De La Cruz, who left for a profit a year later. (Record) external-link

Michael Gardyne tips Ross Sinclair to be St Johnstone's first choice goalkeeper next season after playing with the stopper during his loan spell at Montrose. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hopes recruitment expert Russ Richardson can help the club find more gems like Luke Chambers and Kyle Vassell in the transfer market. (Herald - subscription) external-link

It would be fair to say that Derek McInnes will be hopeful of unearthing a few diamonds in the rough alongside his Kilmarnock recruitment guru Russ Richardson, as they collectively battle the pressure of building a team capable of kicking on to better things.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor believes "there probably has to be some realism for the bottom teams" over spending, which may create a larger gap to the Scottish Premiership's top teams. (Record) external-link

MacGregor says the country's big city teams "have got their acts together", which is making it more difficult for smaller clubs like County. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Former Dundee defender Lee Wilkie believes the club have taken a gamble by appointing Tony Docherty as manager but says the early signs look good. (Courier - subscription) external-link

A planned vote over introducing a new fifth tier within Scottish football was scrapped the day before the Scottish FA's AGM. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link