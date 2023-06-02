Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Charlie Seaman had spells at West Ham and Bournemouth as a junior

Defender Charlie Seaman has signed a one-year contract with Doncaster Rovers for the 2023-24 League Two season.

The 23-year-old has played 75 senior league and cup games since a debut for Dundee United on loan from Bournemouth, including 24 for Rovers last season.

Seaman had spells at West Ham and the Cherries before joining Rovers in 2020, and has also spent time at Weymouth, Eastleigh and Maidstone.

"It looks like a really promising time for the club," Seaman said.

"I'm glad I can be part of it. I've spoken to the manager a couple times and was buzzing when he said he wanted me to stay."