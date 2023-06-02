Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rafael Leao began his career at Sporting Lisbon but has spent the last four seasons with Milan

Forward Rafael Leao has signed a new five-year contract to remain at AC Milan until the summer of 2028.

The 23-year-old Portugal international had repeatedly been linked with Chelsea, with his previous deal at the San Siro due to expire in 2024.

Leao arrived from Lille in 2019 and has scored 41 goals in 162 appearances for the seven-time European champions.

He was named Serie A player of the year last term after helping Milan to their first Scudetto since 2011.

This season he has been a key player as Stefano Pioli's team secured a top-four place and reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to city rivals Inter.

Leao was also part of the Portugal squad to reach the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.