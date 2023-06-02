Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Joe Shaughnessy rejected a new contract with St Mirren

Joe Shaughnessy is to join Dundee from St Mirren, with new boss Tony Docherty saying there was "a lot of competition" for the centre-half's signature.

The 30-year-old will become Docherty's first signing at Dens Park after rejecting a new contract with next season's Scottish Premiership rivals.

Shaughnessy, who joined after leaving Southend Utd in 2020, played 28 times as he captained St Mirren this season.

Docherty said the Irishman has "a great work ethic and attitude".

"I worked with Joe as a young player at Aberdeen - I know what I'm getting with Joe," he told his club website. "He has great experience of the league having captained both St Mirren and St Johnstone."

Shaughnessy moved from Ireland to sign for Aberdeen when he was 16 and had progressed to the first team by the time Docherty arrived as assistant to Derek McInnes.

He then spent four years with St Johnstone before moving to Southend.

Shaughnessy is "really excited" to work again with Docherty, who was appointed manager this week after Lee Bowyer exited following their Championship title win and promotion.

"I've had positive chats with him over the last few days and I can't wait to get in for the first day of pre-season and get started," he added.