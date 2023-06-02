Goalkeeper Scott Law could not prevent Finlay Frye's late winner

Cumnock lifted the Scottish Junior Cup for the first time since 1989 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Rutherglen Glencairn.

The match in Cumbernauld looked like being settled by a penalty shoot-out until midfielder Finley Frye finished from close range after Jordan Moore's header came off the inside of a post and spun across the goal line.

The Ayrshire side lived up to their billing as favourites against opponents from the league below to lift the cup for a third time in their history.

Glencairn, who finished ninth in the West of Scotland First Division, had been looking for their fifth Junior Cup triumph - but first since 1939.

The side who had played all their games before the final away from home took the game to their Ayrshire opponents from the start, with Jack McIlveen firing a low drive straight at Cumnock goalkeeper Jamie Barclay.

Defender Greg Ferry headed a couple of good chances wide and goalkeeper Scott Law saved well at his front post as Cumnock, who finished ninth in this season's West of Scotland League Premier Division, edged the latter stages.

Then, just as a game of few clear-cut chances looked to be heading for a shoot-out, Law was left bemused on his line as the ball spun into Frye's path for the winner.

Cumnock manager Brian McGinty: "I'm so delighted for the boys. I didn't think a goal was coming and to be honest I feel for Rutherglen - to lose a final in that manner.

"We kept going and going, like we have all season, and as I said before the game, finals are about winning - no matter how you win them."

Cumnock midfielder Finlay Frye: "Unbelievable. It's a horrible feeling to lose a final and it's taken me all this time to get there, but eventually I've won it.

"It's only two yards out - I can't score from outside the box. I couldn't miss."

Cumnock: Barclay, McLennan, Willet, McAusland, Ferry, Frye, Wilson, Carnwath, Moore, McLaughlin, Dolan.

Substitutes: Sharpe, Connor, Boyd, Ross, Dickie, McLean, Strain.

Rutherglen Glencairn: Law, Maguire, Schoneville, McLaughlin, O'Byrne, McBride, Lone, McGuire, McIlveen, Gear, Mitchell.

Substitutes: McManus, Miller, Chrystal, Smith, Fitzpatrick, Burns, McGinley.