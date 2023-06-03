Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Erol Bulut is a former Turkey Under-21 international

Cardiff City have named former Fenerbahce boss Erol Bulut as their new manager.

Bulut, 48, replaces Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi, whose short-term contract was not renewed at the end of last season even though he steered the club to Championship safety.

The appointment completes a global search for a successor to Lamouchi.

"Erol's enthusiasm and hunger for success impresses me greatly," said Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

"When we spoke, it became clear that his intensity and hard work ethic matched the core cultural traits that I want our club to return to.

"His excellent record in European football represents a standard of managerial experience that we have not had at Cardiff City before.

"His experience in this field, I hope, will allow us to attract a higher profile and standard of player in the coming years."

Cardiff have not disclosed the length of Bulut's contract.

They had had also considered former Watford manager Oscar Garcia, and were also linked with the likes of Nathan Jones and Vitor Campelos, who has impressed with Portuguese club Chaves.

Bulut has been a manager for six years, but the move to Cardiff will see the former Turkey Under-21s international work outside his homeland for the first time.

He started his coaching career at Yeni Malatyaspor in 2017 before taking over at fellow Super Lig club Alanyaspor in 2019.

Bulut's Alanyaspor side were beaten finalists in the Turkish Cup in his one season at the helm.

He moved to Fenerbahce - where he had spent four years as a player - in the summer of 2020, but departed in March 2021 with his team third in the Turkish top flight.

Bulut was soon back in management with another Super Lig club, Gaziantep, where he was in charge for 18 months before leaving following a disappointing run of results in January 2023.

Born in Germany, Bulut began his playing career at Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Fenerbahce, where he won a league title in 1995-96.

He then rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt and had spells on loan at Trabzonspor and Adanaspor before moving to Greek club Panionios, then returning to Turkey with Bursaspor.

A left-wingback, Bulut's nomadic career continued as he had spells at 1860 Munich, Olympiakos - where he won two Greek league titles and one cup - and Ukrainian side Metalurh Donetsk.

He returned to Greece for spells with Olympiacos Volos, OFI Crete and Veria before hanging up his boots in 2012.

"This summer allowed us to consider applicants for the manager's position from across Europe and, having taken our time with the process, I'm extremely confident that we have chosen the best candidate to take us forward," Tan added.

"Erol has vast experience both as a player and as a manager, having played Champions League football and managed European sides across 200 league games to date.

"This level of experience is needed at this time and I think will prove invaluable to the squad."

Lamouchi's departure from Cardiff was announced on 17 May after the former Nottingham Forest boss held talks over future plans with Tan.

Lamouchi was one of three Bluebirds managers last season, following Steve Morison and Mark Hudson.

The Welsh club finished just one place above the relegation zone, five points clear of 22nd-placed Reading, who were were deducted six points by the EFL for breaching the terms of an agreed business plan.

It was Cardiff's lowest finishing position since they were promoted to the second tier in 2003.