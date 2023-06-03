Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Mount played 24 times for Chelsea in the Premier League in 2022-23, scoring three times

Manchester United are growing increasingly optimistic about concluding a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Chelsea have spent £600m over the past two transfer windows and need to sell before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

It is understood Chelsea would prefer not to lose the England player, 24.

However, Mount's contract runs out in June 2024 and there is no sign of a successful resolution over talks.

While United manager Erik ten Hag has prioritised a new striker this summer, Mount's ability to operate in advanced positions is understood to make him a target for the Old Trafford club.

Mount, who has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances at Stamford Bridge, missed the end of the domestic season with injury as Chelsea finished in 12th.

The player, who joined the club when he was six, has been in contract talks for much of last season.

Speaking last month, Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard said: "Of course in an ideal world those players stay with the club, but again in modern football it isn't always that clear."

The Blues have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Despite the continuing ownership uncertainty, it is known United do have funds available this summer.

However, Ten Hag will also be looking at selling players as he aims to get United closer to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Glazer family announced in November they were considering selling Manchester United as they "explore strategic alternatives" with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group having bid for the club.