Ibrahimovic become the oldest scorer in Serie A history with a penalty against Udinese in March

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave the club after their final match of the season against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Serie A side said they would hold a "brief ceremony" for the 41-year-old Swede to "say goodbye".

"AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together," the club said.

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in 2019 and helped them to win the Serie A title last season.

However he has played only four times and started one match for the side this term - and scored one goal - following a series of injuries, and his contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of June.

The former Malmo, Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, LA Galaxy and Manchester United man also won the league title in his first spell with the club in 2011.