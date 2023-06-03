Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Grant Ward helped Bristol Rovers to a 17th-place finish in League One this season

Bristol Rovers midfielder Grant Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 28-year-old scored one goal in 19 appearances for the Pirates this season after joining on a short-term contract in January.

Ward came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and has previously had spells at Coventry City, Rotherham United, Ipswich Town and Blackpool.