Close menu

Grant Ward: Bristol Rovers midfielder signs new deal

Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Grant Ward in action for Bristol Rovers
Grant Ward helped Bristol Rovers to a 17th-place finish in League One this season

Bristol Rovers midfielder Grant Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 28-year-old scored one goal in 19 appearances for the Pirates this season after joining on a short-term contract in January.

Ward came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and has previously had spells at Coventry City, Rotherham United, Ipswich Town and Blackpool.

"He brings experience to our group," boss Joey Barton told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC