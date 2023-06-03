Last updated on .From the section European Football

Benzema has scored 18 goals in 23 La Liga games this season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he has "no doubts" that forward Karim Benzema will stay at the club.

Reports this week linked the Frenchman with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Benzema, 35, claimed "the internet is not reality" when asked about his future on Thursday.

"Benzema is ready to play tomorrow, he's recovered nicely and he has a year left on his contract, so we have no doubts here," Ancelotti said on Saturday when asked about the player.

Real Madrid play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their final La Liga game of the season.

"The internet is not reality. I agree with Benzema," Ancelotti added.

"The club's legends should finish their careers at Real Madrid. This is what the fans and the club want. The club, the fans and I think so."

Benzema has won 25 trophies in 12 seasons with the club.

However one player who will not feature for the Spanish giants next season is Marco Asensio, who is set to depart after eight years at the club.

Forward Asensio, 27, shared a farewell video on his Twitter page and will leave when his contract expires this summer.

He has won three league titles and the Champions League three times in his time at the club, scoring 61 goals in 285 appearances.