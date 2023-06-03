Mina joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018

Yerry Mina says it "has been an honour to have belonged to Everton" and has issued thanks to the club's fans as he nears the end of a five-year stay.

The centre-back, 28, joined the Toffees for £27.2m from Barcelona in 2018.

Before Everton's final league match of the season he told fans on Instagram that it was "time to say goodbye".

On Saturday, he wrote on social media: "I would like to dedicate these lines to say goodbye to all of you and try to describe how I feel at this moment."

Mina, who is out of contract on 30 June and will leave for free, added: "Before the last game, I told you that we had one last mission together... and we did it! and we have achieved it! The union between the team and the fans has been spectacular.

"I want to thank you for every moment shared over the last five years, for every ovation and for making Goodison Park a magical place. I take with me the spectacular atmosphere at every game, the passion and respect you always show. Thank you to the club for their trust, and to all my team-mates and coaches.

"It has been an honour to have belonged to Everton and wherever I go I will be cheering for sure. You are in my heart."

Colombia international Mina played 99 games across all competitions for Everton, scoring nine goals.

Across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons - where Everton twice narrowly avoided relegation - he played just 20 league games in all.