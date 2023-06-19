Name Alex McLeish's Scotland team that lost 2-0 to Georgia in 2007
|Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Georgia
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST
It will be no surprise if Scotland face Georgia in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier with some trepidation.
Scotland have twice lost crucial European Championship qualifiers against the Georgians, although unlike this week's encounter, both of those defeats were away from home.
The first of the losses was in 2007. You have two minutes to name Alex McLeish's starting line-up for that 2-0 European Championship qualifying defeat. Go!
Can you name the Scotland team that lost to Georgia in 2007?
