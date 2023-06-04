Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hamilton Academical have retained their top-flight status after coming from behind to beat Gartcairn in the SWPL play-off final.

Georgie McTear opened the scoring for the side who finished second in SWPL2, as she scrambled in before the break.

But Accies made changes in the second half and substitute Chloe Muir headed in an equaliser after 66 minutes.

The SWPL1 side were in the ascendancy after that and McTear diverted an Eilidh Martin shot into her own goal.

The match was Gary Doctor's final game in charge of Accies after he announced he was stepping down last week.

It means Gartcairn, who finished second in SWPL2, remain in the second tier next season.

"It's just relief after the way the game panned out," Doctor told BBC Alba.

"It's typical of us to do it the hard way and to come from behind, but we showed character and mentality. The subs came in and had a huge impact and got us over the line."

Accies midfielder Lucy Sinclair added: "In the second half we gave a performance that showed we shouldn't be in the league below. It's happened all season we go a goal behind and all of a sudden that's when we start to play."

In the SWPL2 play-off, Stirling University beat Rossvale 1-0 to keep their place in the second tier.