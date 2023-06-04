Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1

Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema scores on final appearance for club

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates his goal
Karim Benzema scored his 354th Real Madrid goal in his final match for the club

Karim Benzema marked his final Real Madrid appearance with a goal as they drew their last game of the La Liga season at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The 35-year-old, second on the club's all-time record goalscoring list, slotted in from the penalty spot after Eder Militao was fouled in the box.

Real confirmed the end of Benzema's 14-year stay at the Bernabeu on Sunday, before a reported move to Saudi Arabia.

Oihan Sancet had earlier lashed the visitors in front from close range.

Sancet fired home after Thibaut Courtois had kept out his initial attempt, while the Belgium goalkeeper also saved a first-half penalty from Mikel Vesga following Toni Kroos' handball.

Rodrygo wasted Real's best chance to win the game late on, diverting Vinicius Jr's low cross over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Benzema cut a largely peripheral figure throughout his final game, but his spot-kick - rolled into the middle of the goal - provided a fitting conclusion to a glittering career in Spain which included five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.

The France striker was replaced by Luka Modric in the 74th minute, leaving the field to a superb ovation from the home crowd.

Marco Asensio, whose own eight-year spell with Real will come to an end this summer, received a similar reception when he was taken off during stoppage time.

But there was no farewell appearance for former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who was an unused substitute prior to his departure on 30 June.

Real Madrid end the season second in the table behind champions Barcelona.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal RamosBooked at 85mins
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forTchouaméniat 58'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 19CeballosBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAsensioat 58'minutesSubstituted forVázquezat 90+2'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forModricat 74'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 4Alaba
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Simón
  • 18De Marcos
  • 3Vivian
  • 31Paredes
  • 17BerchicheBooked at 71mins
  • 23HerreraSubstituted forZarragaat 64'minutes
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forVencedorat 67'minutes
  • 9Williams
  • 8SancetBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMuniainat 77'minutes
  • 11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 64'minutes
  • 12GuruzetaSubstituted forGarcíaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 10Muniain
  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Vencedor
  • 19Zarraga
  • 21Capa
  • 22García
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 29Ares Djaló
  • 30Gómez
  • 33Bita
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Attendance:
60,781

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.

  3. Post update

    Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dani Vivian.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Vivian.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Marco Asensio.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Athletic Club. Oier Zarraga tries a through ball, but Dani Vivian is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Unai Vencedor following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nacho.

  18. Booking

    Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Real MadridReal Madrid1Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1
  • MallorcaMallorca3Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0
  • OsasunaOsasuna2GironaGirona1
  • Real SociedadReal Sociedad2SevillaSevilla1
  • VillarrealVillarreal2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2
  • Celta VigoCelta Vigo20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
  • ElcheElche20:00CádizCádiz
  • EspanyolEspanyol20:00AlmeríaAlmería
  • Real BetisReal Betis20:00ValenciaValencia
  • Real ValladolidReal Valladolid20:00GetafeGetafe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona37284569185188
2Real Madrid38246875363978
3Atl Madrid38238770333777
4Real Sociedad38218951351671
5Villarreal381971259401964
6Real Betis37178124540559
7Osasuna38158153742-553
8Ath Bilbao38149154743451
9Mallorca38148163743-650
10Girona381310155855349
11Rayo Vallecano381310154553-849
12Sevilla381310154754-749
13Cádiz371011162952-2341
14Getafe371011163445-1141
15Valencia37118184144-341
16Almería37117194662-1640
17Celta Vigo371010174152-1140
18Real Valladolid37116203363-3039
19Espanyol37812174966-1736
20Elche3759232966-3724
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport