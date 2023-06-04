Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan finished bottom of the Championship in 2022-23

Wigan Athletic directors Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann have resigned amid growing concerns about the financial state of the League One club.

Wigan will start 2023-24 on minus eight points after failures to pay wages.

Markham and Gottman said funds "promised by the ownership group" that were due to be paid by 2 June have still not materialised.

The statement said "with no visibility of when funds will arrive", Markham and Gottman's position was untenable.

This means of the initial board of directors put in place when the club exited administration in 2021, only chairman Talal Al Hammad remains.

Manager Shaun Maloney, who is known to be hugely concerned about the situation, was given assurances over funding by Al Hammad and Wigan's ultimate owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi during face-to-face talks in Bahrain last month.

With money owed to HMRC, there is a growing feeling a winding-up petition could be issued in a bid for find out whether the owners are willing to continue funding the club.

The situation has worrying echoes of 2020, when Wigan was put into administration by owners who refused to invest any more money into a club that, like many in the English Football League, loses money.

Then, there were real fears Wigan might go out of business.