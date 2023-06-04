Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo2BarcelonaBarcelona1

Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga

Celta Vigo celebrate beating Barcelona and avoiding relegation from La Liga
Celta goalscorer Gabri Veiga has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle

Gabri Veiga scored twice as Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga.

Celta went into the final day one point above the relegation zone but Veiga, 21, struck just before half-time, then fired in his 11th goal of the season.

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, pulled one back with a late header but Celta held on to secure a 13th-place finish.

Real Valladolid were relegated after a 0-0 draw at home to Getafe saw them stay in the bottom three.

They had only been promoted last season and will now return to Spain's second tier with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.

Barca's defeat means they have lost three of their four games since beating Espanyol to clinch their first league title since 2018-19.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Villar
  • 3MinguezaSubstituted forVázquezat 67'minutes
  • 4Núñez
  • 26Domínguez
  • 17Galán Gil
  • 24Veiga NovasSubstituted forCerviat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8Beltrán Peinado
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 7Pérez
  • 22SeferovicSubstituted forIago Aspasat 78'minutes
  • 23de la TorreSubstituted forTapiaat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Mallo
  • 9Mendes Paciência
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 11Cervi
  • 14Tapia
  • 18Strand Larsen
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 29Rodriguez
  • 31Carrillo Balea
  • 34Sánchez Leal

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter StegenSubstituted forPeña Sotorresat 63'minutes
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forGaviat 45'minutes
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Kessié
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forTorreat 72'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDembéléat 63'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11F TorresBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 30Gavi
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 43Hernández
  • 44Guiu
  • 46Prim
  • 47Rodríguez
Referee:
Juan Luis Pulido Santana
Attendance:
23,365

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celta Vigo 2, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 2, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo).

  5. Booking

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo).

  13. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).

  15. Post update

    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Booking

    Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona38284670205088
2Real Madrid38246875363978
3Atl Madrid38238770333777
4Real Sociedad38218951351671
5Villarreal381971259401964
6Real Betis38179124641560
7Osasuna38158153742-553
8Ath Bilbao38149154743451
9Mallorca38148163743-650
10Girona381310155855349
11Rayo Vallecano381310154553-849
12Sevilla381310154754-749
13Celta Vigo381110174353-1043
14Cádiz381012163053-2342
15Getafe381012163445-1142
16Valencia38119184245-342
17Almería38118194965-1641
18Real Valladolid38117203363-3040
19Espanyol38813175269-1737
20Elche38510233067-3725
View full Spanish La Liga table

