Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career at 41

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you," the Swede told AC Milan's fans after being serenaded by the San Siro crowd following Sunday's final game of the season against Hellas Verona.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club, with his contract expiring this month.

He scored 511 career goals and won league titles in four countries.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.

He also retires as Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 22:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 22:56

    Good.

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 22:54

    "Right, if someone else mentions that he's got a big nose, that's it, I'm warning you."

  • Comment posted by torn, today at 22:53

    My favourite player of all time… arrogant, majestic, exhilarating…

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 22:53

    Ego the size of earth but he backed it up! Happy retirement legend!

  • Comment posted by Arsenal2004, today at 22:52

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 56nbyoph, today at 22:51

    Big ego, big talent. Best of luck to his future endeavours.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:48

    Retired a few years ago all but officially. Will say this much for him though, he did go to Saudi or USA and take the easy money.

    • Reply posted by Tdon, today at 22:51

      Tdon replied:
      Good point. Fair play to him for that

  • Comment posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 22:48

    Big man who pays to hunt lions in Africa with a gun.

  • Comment posted by ManinMan, today at 22:47

    Love him or hate him, he is a legend at every club he played for.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:50

      Justfacts replied:
      United? Not even a title challenge !

  • Comment posted by JB_81, today at 22:47

    Is he starting an avocado farm?

  • Comment posted by dinger, today at 22:47

    What a career. Great striker. No doubt horrible to defend against!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:48

      Justfacts replied:
      Never won the CL

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, today at 22:47

    Never beating his bicycle kick against England.

    The man was utterly Audacious.

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 22:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:46

    False headline, football has retired from Ibrahimovic!!!

  • Comment posted by NL, today at 22:44

    Football is going to be a quieter, duller place without him.

  • Comment posted by Andrea Casula 39, today at 22:43

    Great player on his day , ego and arrogance may have cost him a few fans over the years but surely can’t be denied he was a great striker of his era.

  • Comment posted by Inventing Johnson Klute, today at 22:43

    Zlatan has not retired from Football, Football has been retired from Zlatan.

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 22:47

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Explain please. I am truly intrigued by your possible explanation

  • Comment posted by SPUD, today at 22:43

    and?????

    • Reply posted by ViceCompany, today at 22:48

      ViceCompany replied:
      What have you achieved? Also Zlatan is a footballer legend

