Mason Mount: Manchester United agree deal to sign England midfielder from Chelsea

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal for £55m, plus £5m in add-ons.

Mount, 24, will be Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer as he looks to strengthen his side following United's qualification for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea spent £600m last season and needed to sell before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

Mount joined Chelsea aged six.

It is understood Chelsea preferred not to lose Mount but were unable to successfully negotiate a new contract with his deal set to expire next year.

Mount, who has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his senior debut in 2019, missed the end of the domestic season with injury as the Blues came 12th - their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

United finished third in the Premier League and while Ten Hag has prioritised a new striker this summer, Mount's ability to operate in advanced positions is understood to have made him an attractive option for the club.

Mount won the Champions League in 2021 with Chelsea and started during the side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

He also won the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup with the Blues.

He has been capped 36 times by England, scoring five goals, and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:10

    No way he is worth £60m, then again Rice for £100m is equally stupid

    • Reply posted by Eddie K, today at 17:16

      Eddie K replied:
      Arsenal would be stupid NOT to pay £100m.

  • Comment posted by Lyd, today at 17:10

    Jesus... £60 million for a player whose done nothing for 2 years.
    £65 million for havertz coming off a mediocre season.
    £105 million for Rice. Who is a decent player. But at that price..
    If I'm paying those prices I want a top player. None of them fit that label.

    All gone mad

    • Reply posted by mark_x, today at 17:15

      mark_x replied:
      Once City paid 100 million for Grealish, what do you expect.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:07

    West ham would have sold him for £155m.

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 17:09

      Fruity replied:
      £155 - he’s not very good

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 17:08

    Chelski should hang their heads in shame, of all the rubbish players they have signed recently to let Mount leave is disgraceful

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 17:09

      Fruity replied:
  • Comment posted by palmer, today at 17:07

    You know I think a good signing.

    He has the clear ability and used by a good manager could achieve great things. We also need depth in the team for any title challenge (though I think that’s 2 years off.)

    From an England perspective we should all hope he cracks on and does well. Always support the English players whoever they play for.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:11

    You know what fair play to United. Actually showed some balls finally and walked away and Chelsea have paid what they were prepared to. After years of incompetence in the transfer market they might finally be getting a clue. I'll not hold my breath just yet though.....

    • Reply posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 17:15

      Hyde Road Hotel replied:
  • Comment posted by mark bonam, today at 17:14

    Makes the Maddison deal look a bargain

    • Reply posted by Cook_Pass_Babtridge, today at 17:20

      Cook_Pass_Babtridge replied:
      Yeah 40mill for a constantly injured player. Bargain (bucket) signing

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 17:08

    Expensive

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 17:15

    Makes the Mac Allister deal look ever more good 😄

    • Reply posted by RoyKent, today at 17:20

      RoyKent replied:
      No kidding and esp given that his countryman Enzo went for 100m. And now all these recent ridiculous deals, 100m for Rice and so on and so forth. The transfer market has gone mad.

  • Comment posted by stoke69, today at 17:13

    Chelsea must be laughing their heads off. Why do united get ripped off everytime?

    • Reply posted by RoyKent, today at 17:16

      RoyKent replied:
      Chelsea and West Ham are laughing together all the way to the bank. 100m for Rice, 65m for Havertz, 55m for Mount……. More stupidity to come.

  • Comment posted by d0ubtf1re, today at 17:17

    The most operated player of his generation, a B&M Joe Cole.

  • Comment posted by 987654321, today at 17:08

    Has Roy Keane slagged him off yet ?

    • Reply posted by vlc2709, today at 17:15

      vlc2709 replied:
      Keane likes Mount. Just said he’s had a poor season. Hardly a surprise given what’s gone on at Chelsea recently. United is the right place for Mason. Looking forward to watching him progress

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 17:07

    Why ??

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 17:11

    Seems expensive, considering Haaland cost roughly the same price

    • Reply posted by Plymouth Reds LFC, today at 17:12

      Plymouth Reds LFC replied:
      But he's not on 500k a week

  • Comment posted by Southernman, today at 17:17

    So Chelsea think the road to success is to unload its homegrown young talent and replace it with what? Its a sad day for the youth groups training at Chelsea. Plus selling proven players to competitors makes Chelsea the next Southampton, and look where they are now.

  • Comment posted by Shield, today at 17:07

    Finally a signing

    • Reply posted by icelticghost, today at 17:17

      icelticghost replied:
      What do you mean lol utd signed casemiro, eriksen, martinez, antony malacia last window nd utd fans still whine😠.

  • Comment posted by MJB 1979, today at 17:16

    5 year deal, could end up with a couple of Carabao Cup winners medals, maybe even a decent run in the Europa League 👏🏻

  • Comment posted by Stan Bowels, today at 17:07

    So not sure about him. Work rate leaves a lot to be desired

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 17:06

    Welcome to the graveyard of dreams

    • Reply posted by Wideye, today at 17:18

      Wideye replied:
      In the leaking roof, no wi-fi Theatre Of Laughs. But the pies are OK.

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 17:07

    120 million for two players that haven't kicked a ball for two seasons is a superb piece of business.

    • Reply posted by Opener, today at 17:08

      Opener replied:
      Paying 90 mn for Mudryk is not.

