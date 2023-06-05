Close menu

Harry Kane: Real Madrid want Tottenham striker to replace Karim Benzema

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs

Harry Kane tops Real Madrid's wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Kane, 29, has a year left on his Tottenham contract and is undecided on his future.

Benzema's departure after 14 years at the club has left the Spanish giants needing a new striker.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic are also on their list of targets.

But 14-time European champions Real are huge admirers of England's record goalscorer Kane and are hopeful the exit of several of their high earners this summer can help their bid.

Along with the departure of Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are also leaving Madrid this summer, boosting their transfer and wage budget by 77m euros (£66m).

Real remain in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the former Birmingham City player keen to sign.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane at his boyhood club, though, and is understood to be wanting in excess of £100m, a price tag Real would be reluctant to pay.

Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs and is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260.

They have kept hold of him before, two summers ago when he tried to engineer a move to Manchester City.

But with Spurs unable to deliver Champions League football next season and Kane yet to win a major trophy, the forward's future in north London remains unclear and Real will hope a desire for major trophies will attract him to a move to Spain.

Tottenham are still without a manager as well, after a disappointing campaign ended with Ryan Mason as interim boss, but will open talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the next few days.

The Ballon d'Or-winning Benzema, 35, who joined the Spanish giants from Lyon in 2009, departs Real on a free transfer, having won five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles with Madrid.

Comments

Join the conversation

346 comments

  • Comment posted by Kenny Liverpool 8, today at 10:56

    If he doesn't go; he's a fool.

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 11:14

      BBC replied:
      Depends on family and the offer from Man United.

      Theoretically could do 3 years at Madrid and then come back to have 3-5 years to break Shearer's record.

  • Comment posted by brumbrum, today at 11:03

    If he's leaving Tottenham he's doing so to maximise his chances of winning trophies. Why would he pick Man Utd over Real Madrid to achieve that?

    • Reply posted by ps, today at 11:13

      ps replied:
      May be the prospect of being the record scorer in the Premier League would be a reason to stay. His record could last a long while, or be gone real quick, depending on how long Erling Haaland stays at Man City.

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 11:01

    But has the Bernabeu got beer glasses that fill from the base up? I think not.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 11:06

      Jason replied:
      Which then proceed to dribble all over yourself as already old cups. Such an expensive gimmick of a beer cup

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 10:56

    I'm sure Alan Shearer is behind these stories...

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 11:08

      BBC replied:
      And the writer Balague too.

      He is always trying to inflate La Liga's importance and prise players away from the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 11:06

    More likely to run down his current contract. Kane's story is very much like Sheringham's, loyal to Spurs for too long, didn't win a thing, so moved clubs while still a force. In Teddy's case he won everything with Utd within 2 or 3 seasons. If Kane wants to win trophies he needs to move this or next season, otherwise he'll fall behind younger more potent strikers.

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 11:11

      Ben replied:
      We paid £3.5m for Sheringham from Spurs, think he had a year left.

  • Comment posted by CarelessMemories, today at 11:00

    Go Harry. You'll regret it if you don't. There's nothing to lose. Trophies, a new life experience and new fans await.

    • Reply posted by SteveH, today at 11:07

      SteveH replied:
      he could leave for 2 years and come back and still get the PL record.

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 10:57

    Scoring 30 goals in the Premier League this season for that Spurs side was one hell of an achievement.

    He is a phenomenal player.

    Will he join Madrid or Man United?

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 11:01

      BBC replied:
      United with Kane and Rice joining could be a force next season.

  • Comment posted by damo, today at 11:05

    If Kane wants to win trophies then he has to leave Tottenham. They are holding him back massively. Real Madrid would be a perfect place for him. A player of his calibre should have trophies by now. Won't get them staying at Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 11:13

      Lol Lollington replied:
      No one forced him to sign a 5 year contract

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 11:03

    He should leave whilst his form is good. One bad season or injury and his value and marketability will plummet.

    • Reply posted by Roly-Poly, today at 11:35

      Roly-Poly replied:
      He should sign for the BBC and write the same three stories every day about his situation.

  • Comment posted by Paul Bestall, today at 11:04

    Nice story with no quotes, information or facts other than conjecture as usual from Balague. Anyone who thinks Neymar's the best player in the world isn't worth listening to.

    • Reply posted by Watcha1, today at 11:42

      Watcha1 replied:
      Neymar has never been the best player in the world and never will be, lucky if he makes top ten

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:57

    He should go - if I see him in a Spurs shirt again next season scoring goals like Sisyphus pushing a rock up a hill only for it to roll down again I think I'll die of sadness for the situation.

    • Reply posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 11:59

      NorthSeventeen replied:
      Lol. Me too. COYS.

  • Comment posted by MAW, today at 10:56

    A player like Kane deserves the chance to play for a big team and at the very least, in the Champions League. Levy should take the fee and run, because keeping Kane until the end of his contract won't of benefit to anyone

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 11:13

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      It will be of enormous benefit to Harry because every £100m Real don't spend buying Harry out of his contract is £100m they can pay Harry.

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 11:39

    All this has to win trophies lark is bonkers
    Kalvin Phillips is a double winner so it’s nonsensical really to suggest that it’s a measure of success

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 12:10

      Captain Serious replied:
      Can be a measure of failure though.

  • Comment posted by Rob Stilo, today at 10:57

    Victor Osimhen plays for Napoli, not Roma. Pretty poor error that needs correcting please BBC!

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 11:09

    Madrid makes sense all round. He has the chance to win big trophies. Becomes a Galatico. Doesn't tarnish his legacy by joining a Premier League rival. And Real Madrid are foolish enough to pay £100m for a 29 years old with 1 year left on his contract.

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 11:15

      catseye27 replied:
      Wigan players won a trophy, who remembers them. Kane and his goal scoring records will forever be remembered

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, today at 11:08

    Harry has to go. Let down by that unrequited 'Gentlemans agreement' with tight wad Levy. Go now Harry and wipe your feet going out of Spurs!

  • Comment posted by Red Eye, today at 12:07

    Perhaps Harry could give up football and enter the diving competition in Acapulco - I'm sure he'd win a trophy there. 😂😂

  • Comment posted by keanureeves19, today at 11:07

    If Real Madrid truly want him, he will leave Tottenham 🙂. The only thing that would stop him is family.

    • Reply posted by TwoSocks, today at 11:11

      TwoSocks replied:
      Or the Premier league goals record

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 11:38

    A lot of comments saying "Go or you'll regret it" or similar. I'm sure if it was down to him he would go, and I wouldn't blame him. But everyone knows how Levy operates, and Kane still has a year left on his contract. Unless Madrid pay well over the odds he won't go anywhere, and we all have to watch another bitter transfer window because Levy cares more about 50k than the impact on the team.

    • Reply posted by Goats-R-Us, today at 11:47

      Goats-R-Us replied:
      I think that's where you are wrong. Kane hasn't the sophistication or ambition to leave England. He'll do another year at Spurs if Levy won't let him go.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:42

    As a Spurs fan it would break my heart but he needs to leave and Real Madrid would be ideal. He'd win La Liga 2-3 times, guaranteed latter stages of Champions League and maybe a League Cup or 2..everything he deserves!

    • Reply posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 12:01

      NorthSeventeen replied:
      Barcelona?

