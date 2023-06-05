Zlatan Ibrahimovic: How well do you know the Sweden striker?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
It's officially all over for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
After almost 1000 games for club and country, the Sweden striker has announced his retirement from football.
Ibrahimovic is one of the most well-known figures within the game, but how much do you know about the 41-year-old? Test your knowledge in our quiz.
- Releasing Keiko, the killer whale of 'Free Willy': The story of how the Hollywood icon was let back into the wild
- How to get cheap flight tickets: Martin Lewis gives us his top tips...