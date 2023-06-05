Close menu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: How well do you know the Sweden striker?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was given an emotional farewell by AC Milan fans on Sunday night

It's officially all over for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

After almost 1000 games for club and country, the Sweden striker has announced his retirement from football.

Ibrahimovic is one of the most well-known figures within the game, but how much do you know about the 41-year-old? Test your knowledge in our quiz.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport