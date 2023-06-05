Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Abergavenny finished bottom of the Adran Premier in 2022-23 having won two of their 20 fixtures

Abergavenny Women FC have said "they have made the heartbreaking decision to bring the club to an end".

The Adran Premier club said in a statement it has "become clear that it is an impossible task to continue...the cards are stacked against us".

In February they were deducted six points for failing to fulfil two fixtures in the previous month.

The club say they have also been fined over £2,000 by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Abergavenny had spent nine years in the top flight prior to 2021 when they were placed in the second tier after the restructuring of the women's game in Wales - a decision they claimed was "unjust and wrong".

They were granted a tier one licence for 2022-23 and promoted to the Adran Premier as Adran South champions.

However, the Monmouthshire club were unable to field a side for games against The New Saints in January in a season in which they lost 16 of their 20 fixtures and were fined for a number of other issues.

In their statement they claimed. "...we are not all playing under the same rules".

The FAW has been contacted for a response.

Abergavenny say they will be working with their playing staff and coaches to support them in finding other clubs.