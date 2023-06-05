Forest Green Rovers were relegated back to League Two for next season after one campaign in the third tier

Forest Green Rovers need "stability and progress" after relegation back to League Two, says the club's new chief executive Marcus Reynolds.

New Zealander Reynolds started in the role on 1 June.

In the past 13 months the club won promotion to League One for the first time but were relegated in April.

There have been three head coaches during the same period, with a new director of football and chief executive appointed.

"Stability is a good word and also progress. We have had some changes recently but sometimes change can be a good thing," Reynolds told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"It's a chance for a bit of a reset, a good chance for everyone to get together and set a new direction for the club on and off the pitch."

Reynolds is a former chief executive of New Zealand Rugby League and Tennis Auckland, while he was also a senior adviser for Sport New Zealand.

He said with more collaboration across all aspects of the club, they can start to move forward again.

"It's about the connectivity within the club, if we're all trying to achieve the same thing, we're all pulling in the same direction then the club's going to progress nicely," Reynolds said.

"It's not just about giving Duncan [Ferguson, head coach] the tools on the field - although that clearly helps - it's about giving the community team the tools they really need, it's about giving the academy the tools they need to bring in the next generation of players.

"By connecting all those dots we're going to be a stronger club and we're going to start moving in the right direction again."

Forest Green have long been labelled the 'greenest football club in the world' and once again topped the English Football League's list of most sustainable clubs in 2023.

These international credentials can help grow the club, Reynolds believes.

"I think the collaboration between what we're doing on the field and off the field, that's a real opportunity for us around growth," Reynolds continued.

"I think the way that we promote what we do particularly in that partnership space but also in that community space, that's another opportunity to grow.

"And to a certain degree results on the field as well. They say there's no substitute for winning and that's going to help as well."