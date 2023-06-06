Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jack Butland was in Manchester United's squad for Saturday's FA Cup final loss to Manchester City

Jack Butland has joined Rangers on a four-year contract after the 30-year-old goalkeeper's release by Crystal Palace.

Butland, who has nine England caps, spent last season on loan to Manchester United from Palace but made no appearances.

Rangers were looking for a replacement after releasing veteran Allan McGregor.

Manager Michael Beale said Butland "is coming into the prime years of his career" and with "huge experience".

"He has played for England at every level, including nine caps for the senior team and five for the Great Britain Olympic team," he told Rangers' website.

"It was clear from our first meeting that we have a strong alignment on football and his development moving forward.

"I feel that we have recruited an excellent goalkeeper and, importantly, a top person."

Butland has been with eight English clubs and his longest spell was with Stoke City from 2013 to 2021, during which time he made 169 Potters appearances and won most of his England caps.

His most recent senior appearance was in Palace's 3-2 defeat by Everton in May 2022.

Butland said he is "over the moon" to be granted "a huge opportunity".

"The club speaks for itself," he said. "No matter where you are in football, you know about Rangers Football Club.

"I feel great and motivated at the age that I am - and I feel excited at what the future holds. Doing that at a club that is equally as passionate about winning and being at the top was huge for me."

McGregor, Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin all featured in goal for Rangers last season, with 41-year-old McGregor playing most but taking over for most of the club's post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures.

McCrorie, McLaughlin and fellow stopper Kieran Wright are all under contract for next season.

Butland is the third new signing for next season announced by the Ibrox club following the arrival of midfielder Kieran Dowell from Norwich City and right-back Dujon Sterling from Chelsea.