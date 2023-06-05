Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United have been based at Roots Hall since 1955

Some "back of house" staff at National League side Southend are still waiting for unpaid wages despite a judge unfreezing the club's bank account.

A court order was secured last week to enable players and coaches to receive their May salaries.

The club is facing a winding-up petition, but takeover talks are ongoing with three interested parties.

Other staff are, however, still awaiting "March and/or April" wages despite the court order.

"This is obviously an incredibly unsatisfactory position," a Shrimpers' statement said.

"We are very sorry about the delay in making payments. Our staff have been patient and loyal, all those affected will be rewarded."

The club say that unfreezing the account will "enable the business to continue to function pending the takeover".

The next winding-up hearing over an unpaid tax bill of £275,000 is scheduled for 12 July.

"In advance of that date, the club must pay the petition debt (due to HMRC) and the debt of those supporting the petition, we also need to bring staff salaries up to date," the statement added.

"In relation to that, the club continue to explore financing options (as it did back in March when a substantial debt to HMRC was paid). In addition, the club remain in conversation with interested parties who would like to purchase the club."

Chairman Ron Martin put Southend up for sale in March, saying that felt "the time was right".

The Shrimpers lost their place in the English Football League two years ago and finished eighth in National League in 2022-23, one place and two points outside the play-off places.