Erol Bulut has been appointed Cardiff City manager on an initial one-year contract

New Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says his appointment is "not a gamble".

Bulut, 48, has replaced Sabri Lamouchi at the Championship club having never previously managed outside Turkey.

But the ex-Fenerbahce boss is ready to prove himself and believes his style will be a good fit in Britain.

"I wanted to have a new challenge to be in the Championship to show what I can do in this league, like I have already shown in the Turkish league over the last six years," Bulut said.

"What the club want and I want are the same. They feel I am the right man and I want this challenge, I want to make a difference."

Bulut has agreed an initial one-year deal to become Cardiff's fifth manager in the space of two years, with an option to extend if certain targets on the field are met.

The appointment came as a surprise to many fans, having not been named in the running during Cardiff's managerial hunt, but he is thought to have been a stand-out candidate in the eyes of owner Vincent Tan.

Bulut, who claimed his team's football in Turkey was described as having "an English style" added: "British fans don't follow the Turkish league, but it is not an easy league.

"Many foreign coaches, big names, they didn't win titles or take small clubs towards Europe. I had to take this step and I hope I have made a good decision.

"I am not a gamble. I like to win. I do not like to lose and I will make everything possible to have three points in the end."

Bulut arrives in the knowledge the club can only sign players on loan or on frees with Cardiff still banned from paying transfer fees for the next two windows.

Regardless, Bulut - thought to be the first from Turkey to manage in the English leagues - says he hopes to bring between eight and 10 new players into a squad that finished one place outside the relegation zone last season.

"We have good contacts to European leagues to search for good players to bring them here," he said.

"We have to search and get as many good players as possible. The Championship is a tough league, with strong teams relegated (from the Premier League) and teams already there tough - but we will also be tough for them."

Bulut, who earned his reputation thanks to success with Turkish Super Lig sides Alanyaspor and Malatyaspor, added: "(In Turkey) I had the chance to go to European qualification; Cardiff will be a different way but I will have targets and the players will know them.

"I have an opinion on what I want from the team, the club and myself. I have also pushed myself on the highest level. This will be no different. I push myself on something and then ask it of my players.

"Last year was not so easy to stay in the league, but we don't want to be in that position again, so we will do everything not to have that pressure.

"I spoke with Vincent (Tan) two weeks ago. He has already been promoted twice to the Premier League. Why not a third time? We will make everything possible."

Bulut is expected to bring three members of backroom staff with him from Turkey, while discussions with current Bluebirds assistant manager Sol Bamba are expected to take place.

First-team coach Dean Whitehead is set to leave though, with the former Sunderland midfielder likely to take a role with Watford.