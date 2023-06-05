Close menu

Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham reach agreement with Celtic boss to become their new manager

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou's last game as Celtic boss saw them beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has agreed to become Tottenham's new manager on a two-year contract.

The Australian, 57, has just finished his second season at Celtic, leading them to the Scottish title both years and the domestic treble this term.

Spurs have been looking for a new manager since Antonio Conte's exit in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking interim charge.

The final elements of the deal are being finalised before an announcement.

Athens-born Postecoglou's only experience in Europe before joining Celtic in 2021 had been a spell in charge of Greek lower league side Panachaiki in 2008.

He has won the Australian title with South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar, Japan's top flight with Yokohama F Marinos and also led the Australian national team to victory at the 2015 Asian Cup.

Postecoglou takes over a Tottenham side who finished eighth in the Premier League and face a first season without European football since 2009-10.

He becomes the London side's fourth permanent boss, after Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte, since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

Postecoglou has won five trophies from a possible six since arriving in Scotland in the summer of 2021, re-establishing Celtic as the dominant force in the country.

He admitted he was seen as a "joke" when he took over, with Celtic having just finished 25 points behind Rangers.

But he becomes one of only five managers - along with Jock Stein, Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon - to secure a domestic clean sweep for Celtic.

Postecoglou became a hugely popular figure with the Celtic fans, with his recruitment and attacking football catching the eye.

'I'm choosing to be selfish' - Postecoglou
Comments

Join the conversation

1044 comments

  • Comment posted by Feldybhoy, today at 17:19

    Bug*er, really liked big Ange, not just the football but a really decent bloke as well. No doubt spurs will chew him up and spit him out.

    • Reply posted by SammyB, today at 17:26

      SammyB replied:
      Nothing de ent about him.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 17:24

    Sad to see him go.
    He's walking away from a club of supporters who adore him into a club of supporters who'll mock him if he doesn't hit the ground running. It's a tough gig for him - he leaves with our love and best wishes. Thanks for the memories Ange ⚽💚🤍💚🍀

    • Reply posted by rammy nozzer, today at 17:26

      rammy nozzer replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by Elarbee, today at 17:23

    Career suicide.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:29

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      From winning league titles to struggling to finish in the top six, what was the man thinking?
      He must be a sucker for failure.

  • Comment posted by Postman Plod Viz Legend, today at 17:22

    I think this could be a really good appointment for four reasons. Firstly he wants to join us and doesn't consider it to be 'beneath him'. He plays an attractive brand of football and knows how to win trophies. He's also not too high profile and just gets on with the job. As we're not in Europe next season he will have tine mould the team and we won't be in the news all the time. I'm optimistic.

    • Reply posted by Bob P, today at 17:26

      Bob P replied:
      Well put. And he was Brighton's first choice when Potter left, and they seem to have the Midas touch.

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 17:21

    He'll need to be a miracle worker to get a trophy out of that club.
    I'm sure that what Levy is expecting.
    It'll end in tears.
    It's Spurs.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What is he getting himself into?

      Hope it works out for him, but not holding my breath.

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 17:19

    The cheap option. At least Levy won't have to break the bank to pay him off when he's sacked around December.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 17:23

      Footy_fan replied:
      Agreed. There is a difference in being a big fish in a Mickey Mouse league vs excelling in one as competitive as PL

  • Comment posted by heezamrchief, today at 17:25

    Big Ange might have succeeded in a lesser league, but he still succeeded. He now goes to a bigger league...but with a lesser team. Good luck to him, he came across very well up in Scotland, even the Rangers fans didnt hate him, which is a compliment in itself.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:35

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      So he goes from being at the best in one country to being at the also rans in another. Just hope he knows what he is doing.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:27

    Wow. Look as an Arsenal fan I can say it's a good job for a manager - but I don't wish him too much luck ;). I think Spurs needs to do what Arsenal did 2/3/4 years ago & get young hungry players in with good attitudes & spirit. Build up. I have more respect for Spurs than I do for 'throw heaps of money at it' Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:55

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Spurs fans wanted ‘Poch’ but they will have to make do with ‘Post’.

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 17:21

    After last season performance if Kane goes and we are not relegation fodder as was our form in the last two months, I will be happy. We really do need to start again with a new defence and a decent mid field player. Good luck to our new manager. You will need it with Levy.

    • Reply posted by And so, today at 17:25

      And so replied:
      And a new owner

  • Comment posted by david 365, today at 17:24

    All the best to a great guy and a great coach!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:48

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Bit like saying that to your friend who is about to run the 100m against Usain Bolt!

  • Comment posted by Scottish and Proud, today at 17:33

    This guy is the real deal. Trust me, I’m a Rangers fan who laughed when Celtic appointed him. In terms of fan base, Celtic are a bigger club than Spurs and the expectations are huge and he managed it. I know our league is not as strong but I believe he’ll do well at Spurs if he gets his recruitment right

    • Reply posted by mickeyleachfan, today at 17:55

      mickeyleachfan replied:
      That is alarmingly sensible.

  • Comment posted by ScoobyDoo99, today at 17:29

    Breaking News: Ange Postecoglou quits as Spurs boss after waking up from his 3 day drinking session and realising his mistake. The football equivalent of an Ayia Napa tattoo.

    • Reply posted by Dan Hotspur , today at 18:38

      Dan Hotspur replied:
      I may have to pinch this at some point, made me chuckle lol

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 17:25

    Ange has made a big mistake - yes more money but to a car crash football club. If he was going he should have waited for a decent club. Most of his time will be dealing with behind the scene chaos rather than creating a decent team.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:33

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      He will find out very quickly that, unlike the SPL, in the this PL you need continuous investment to keep moving and if that will not be forthcoming them he us really setting himself up for failure.

  • Comment posted by David Reid, today at 17:25

    Why leave Celtic for Spurs they are not any bigger just play football in a bigger league

    I wish him all the best but would have liked him to stay to see how he would do in Europe

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 17:27

      Eddy replied:
      £££££££

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 17:33

    Gutted. Absolutely gutted. He has been amazing for Celtic but nothing ever lasts forever. Your spurs fans better appreciate him as he is a gem.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:10

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Every manager is amazing at Celtic, even Brendan Rodgers. When you are at one of the two biggest teams, by far, in a league then you have a 50:50 chance of winning the league every year.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 17:22

    To be fair he was only about 5th choice 😅

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Beggars can't be choosers as they say.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Pint, today at 17:26

    Well, that's another managerial career ruined!😵‍💫

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:06

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Do future prospective teams, even consider a manager's time at Spurs, or treat it just as a bad day at the office? Sure hasn't affected other's ex Spurs managers such as Poch and likely Conte's future prospects.

  • Comment posted by Stan Bowels, today at 17:40

    Maybe Millwall can get him around October/November then we can have Ange and Dirty Den all over again

  • Comment posted by rammy nozzer, today at 17:21

    Poisoned chalice that job

    • Reply posted by Take me to your leader, today at 17:33

      Take me to your leader replied:
      He can’t loose by this appointment

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 17:39

    The guy behaved impeccably up here and did not put a foot wrong. He created a good team spirit and a winning mentality. Bearing in mind the lack of success Tottenham have had over the years with big name managers, I would definitely take a punt on him. I am not a Celtic fan but the guy deserves credit for what he has done.

