Coventry City midfielder Ryan Howley has signed a new two-year deal with the Championship side.

The 19-year-old made five appearances for the Sky Blues this season, including four in the league during Coventry's bid for a play-off spot.

Coventry finished fifth in the table, but were beaten by Luton in the play-off final at Wembley.

Wales Under-19 international Howley made his Sky Blues first-team debut a season earlier in the Carabao Cup.