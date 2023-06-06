Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nigel Clough signed a new one-year deal in May

Boss Nigel Clough said not having play-off disappointment to digest will help Mansfield Town's bid for League Two promotion next season.

The Stags fell just one goal short of finishing in the top seven for the second successive season under Clough.

He now expects a more buoyant squad to assemble for pre-season compared the one that started back 12 months earlier after losing the play-off final.

"I think it will be a completely different atmosphere," Clough said.

"That will be the difference. Having come back with such a short break and having lost the play-off final last year, everyone was on a downer - it was absolutely inevitable. It takes some getting over."

Since Mansfield's campaign concluded at the end of the regular season, Clough has signed a contract extension and quickly moved to strengthen the squad.

Will Swan has made his move from Nottingham Forest permanent, after spending last term on loan with the Stags, while defenders Baily Cargill and Calum MacDonald have also been signed.

Veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn has also signed a new deal to remain at the One Call Stadium.

"Already you can see the difference," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"A year ago we would have only finished the season for a week, but already we have most of the players in that we want, pre-season is in place and everyone is really looking forward to it."

'15 or 16 going for top-seven finish'

Clough has previously spoken about expecting his side to challenge for promotion next season after coming "tantalisingly close" to reaching the play-offs but admits the competition will be fierce.

He sees Hollywood-funded National League champions Wrexham and Nottinghamshire rivals Notts County as significant additions to League Two, while sides relegated from League One come down with a proven pedigree for success.

"Wrexham and Notts County will possibly be two of the stronger Conference [National League] sides coming into the league for quite some years," Clough said.

"The ones coming down know what it's all about - Accrington will be as difficult as anybody, Morecambe know what it's all about and Forest Green romped it 12 months ago or so.

"There could be anything up to 15 or 16 teams that fancy their chances of getting into the top seven."