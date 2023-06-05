Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rodney McAree celebrates with Swifts fans after winning the League Cup in 2018

Rodney McAree has returned as Dungannon Swifts manager just a day after his departure from Glentoran.

It was expected that McAree would be named as the successor to Dean Shiels after resigning as Glens boss.

"I'm delighted to be home at Stangmore Park - this opportunity has come at a good time for myself and I'm fortunate," he told the club website.

McAree, who guided Dungannon to a League Cup success in 2018, added that he "can't wait to get started".

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, McAree said he was quitting Glentoran in order to help with the running of Dungannon United Youth, a role which his father Joe has had to take a step back from because he is unwell.

McAree stepped up from his position as assistant boss to take over from Mick McDermott as manager at the Oval in January.

"It will give me the opportunity to try and unite Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts and make that bond even stronger than it already is," he said on Monday night.

"I'm really excited at the challenge that lies ahead."

Shiels parted company from the Swifts by mutual consent less than 48 hours after the club's Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off victory over Annagh United.