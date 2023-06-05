Close menu

Harry Kane: Tottenham Hotspur should 'cash in' on striker for Ange Postecoglou rebuild

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments198

Tottenham Hotspur should "cash in" on striker Harry Kane to give incoming boss Ange Postecoglou a chance to rebuild the squad, says Micah Richards.

England captain Kane, 29, is Spurs' all-time top scorer with 280 goals - and has been their top scorer in each of the past nine seasons.

His contract expires next season and he has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"They're too reliant on him," said ex-England defender Richards.

Celtic boss Postecoglou has agreed to become the new Tottenham boss this summer, with the club's three-month search coming to an end after Antonio Conte's departure.

They finished eighth this season and will not be in Europe for the first time since 2009-10.

Asked what Postecoglou should do if Kane says he wants to leave, Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He's got to let him go. He's got to get as much money as possible for him and allow Spurs to rebuild their team.

"They're too reliant on Kane. Every time you see who scored for them, it's Kane, Kane, Kane. They need something more.

"Sometimes it's frustrating to watch because he's so good at number 10 but you want him further forward at number nine to cause more trouble but he's having to do everything by himself at times.

"I think it's time now. I'm sure Spurs fans would say 'you've given everything for us, let's get some money for him, just cash in now and start again'.

"Give the new manager some money to work with and let Kane go and really show everyone how good he is in terms of going to that next level."

If Kane stays at Spurs this summer, he could leave at the end of 2023-24 on a free transfer.

"What would you rather do? Get £100m this season or let him go for free next year?" said ex-Manchester City defender Richards.

Wolves defender Conor Coady, who was in England's World Cup squad with Kane, said: "I understand from his point of view [why he might want to go]. I don't know how Spurs would be happy letting Harry Kane go.

"For the club to say even with a year to go we'll see you, we'll find a way without you... what way is that?

"He's one of the best players in the world."

Kane has been continually linked to Manchester United, but 14-time European champions Real Madrid have just entered the mix.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving the club after 14 years and Kane tops their wanted list.

The fact Kane has not won a trophy is often used at a criticism of him, but if he leaves for Spain, it could end his chances of becoming the Premier League's top scorer.

He is on 213 Premier League goals, only behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer's 260.

"Especially with Benzema leaving, it's there for you," said Richards. "You can go to the most historic club in football, there's a space for you, you have to go. It's imperative for his career.

"He wants to be the all-time top Premier League scorer. But if he went to Real and won the Champions League, it's incredible. To win La Liga, he goes to a different level."

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 20:56

    Let’s hope the rebuild goes better than the post Bale one 10 years ago, Soldado, Paulinho etc.

    ‘We thought we’d sold Elvis & signed The Beatles. It turns out we signed S Club 7’.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 21:15

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Thank you Harry Kane
      Now go and win something
      Good luck to the best striker I’ve ever seen

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 21:00

    You can’t turn down £100m for a 30 year old when he can leave for nothing next year

    • Reply posted by johnb, today at 21:21

      johnb replied:
      Wanna bet?

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:56

    Micha Richards says something on MNC and the BBC make a story off it

    Remember people actually used to be journalists rather than just regurgitating other peoples opinions…..

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 21:41

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Erm, no, that's not how most journalism has ever worked. One thing most journalists can at least do is spell the damn name of the person they're talking about, by the way.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 20:56

    Why do the BBC and Sky give credence to Micah Richards? He is remembered more for his escapade in a hotel lavatory than his Premier League medal.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:22

      Sport Report replied:
      I've never even heard of that escapade, so I guess he's not.

  • Comment posted by jb, today at 21:10

    Micha seems to forget how reliant all teams are on a star striker- Aguero, Shearer, Henry, Van Persie etc. Why do pundits think because it’s Tottenham and Kane, they should sell their best player?

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 21:32

      andyw replied:
      Keep any potential competition down - same old story of big fish gobbling up little fish. It's why the best players at up and coming Brighton will probably be picked off by the rich clubs this Summer. If all left alone we might have a different league champion every now and again.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 20:56

    Micah Richards reckons Spurs could 'get 100m now'?! You're having a laugh. Someone tell Roy Keane that Micah is at it again

  • Comment posted by Vifpel, today at 21:14

    As a Spurs fan, part of me thinks Ange in Kane out for the cash is probably the best scenario for all after the last few shambolic years.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 21:41

      Hot Spur replied:
      I agree. Clear out needed from top to bottom. He will leave eventually anyway, start without him now.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 20:57

    And then spend it like they did the Bale money - badly.

    • Reply posted by Kernowl, today at 21:23

      Kernowl replied:
      They did get Christian Eriksen with part of that money so not totally wasted

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 21:00

    Kane should jump the sinking ship

    • Reply posted by blue, today at 21:09

      blue replied:
      well he does dive a lot !!!

  • Comment posted by madmicky, today at 21:13

    Ignoring all the rubbish spoken I think he should go. The article has it right for once, they are too reliant on him. Sell Kane now before he goes on a free next year, invest in some good young players and build. The only way I can see him staying would be if the new manager convinces him there is a future but he has heard this before. Sell him, good for the club, right move for him.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 21:19

      HKJ replied:
      I feel a bit sorry for Sonny boy, left behind potentially.
      I think it's time for Harry to move, and I'd love to see him stay in the PL, and have a good shot at Shearer's record, but I do understand the pull and attraction of Real or similar.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 20:59

    It would be commercial suicide to let Kane run down his contract. Even with one year left he could command a decent fee which could be used to invest in the squad, so I say sell him to Madrid.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 21:08

    Levy needs the money so he build mud hills for the monster truck races to be held at spurs stadium

    • Reply posted by Noel ODowd, today at 21:18

      Noel ODowd replied:
      Stupid comment. Not even funny.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 21:13

    People say Man Utd have spent much of the £1.2bn over the past 10 years on duds. And while that is true, how much have Spurs wasted on flops themselves? How do teams like Leicester (2015) and Brighton get it so right and yet these clubs cannot.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:24

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Man u wage bill is almost 8 times that of Brighton.
      13 points is all that massive financial advantage got them this season.
      Oh and 1 more game in the fa cup.

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 20:56

    Could be very different in Spain for Kane. Plus he is 30 this year, a lot of money for a 30 year old. Wish him well.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 20:57

    Alan Shearer stayed loyal to Newcastle and whilst he is the Premier league all time top goalscorer, his trophy cabinet for Newcastle is empty. A lesson to be learned.

    • Reply posted by David Cattell, today at 21:04

      David Cattell replied:
      He won the league with Blackburn though

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 21:04

    Harry’s not leaving, he’s still looking for that broken eyelash

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 21:44

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Were you banned 11 times for being desperate and unfunny? Time for number 12, I think. Your kids must be proud.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 20:59

    Micah Richard’s, I should have known!

    • Reply posted by SARA, today at 21:08

      SARA replied:
      Very much so Banned, Very much so.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 21:23

    You want to take Harry Kane out of the Harry Kane team? Good luck.

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 20:55

    Can't imagine you'll learn Spanish, but you might learn about success. Do it, Harry.

  • Comment posted by Shay Daz, today at 21:48

    The Kane in Spain falls mainly on the floor, then rolls around until the ref gives in.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport