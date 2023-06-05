Close menu

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou leaves Celtic to become new Spurs manager

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract.

Postecoglou, 57, leaves Celtic after winning successive Scottish Premiership titles in his two seasons in charge.

He is Spurs' fourth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino led them to the Champions League final in 2018-19 and follows Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

"We are excited to have Ange join us," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club," he added.

Spurs have been searching for a new manager since Conte's departure in March, with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason both taking charge on an interim basis.

Postecoglou arrives at Tottenham after winning a domestic treble in Scotland, where he has claimed five of the six trophies available to Celtic during his two campaigns with the club.

He is one of only five managers - along with Jock Stein, Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon - to secure a domestic clean sweep with Celtic.

Postecoglou is the first Australian to manage in the Premier League.

No time to waste

Spurs have spent 10 weeks searching for Conte's successor, with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers, Arne Slot, Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui and Pochettino all linked with the role at some point.

Since losing 2-0 against Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, they have claimed just one top-four finish in the subsequent four seasons.

Postecoglou is no stranger to arriving at a club facing a significant task having taken over Celtic in the summer of 2021 after they had finished the season 25 points behind champions Rangers.

When he arrived at Celtic, chief executive Peter Lawwell had been replaced by Dominic McKay, Nick Hammond stepped down as head of football operations and long-serving captain Scott Brown left to join Aberdeen.

There are several similarities as he walks through the door at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with chairman Levy searching for a new sporting director following the exit of Fabio Paratici, who resigned after losing his appeal against a 30-month ban from football.

Addressing the uncertainty surrounding the future of striker Harry Kane - with Real Madrid showing interest in the England captain - will be high on the agenda this summer as he looks to shape a squad capable of guiding Tottenham back into the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by SteveW, today at 10:43

    As a Spurs fan I'm feeling quietly excited about this appointment. The guy seems genuine, has a good presence and doesn't appear to tolerate any BS. I'm happy to give him a chance - I just hope he gets the backing of the board and, more importantly, the players (who have been well below par this last season). Interesting times for Spurs, I'm looking forward to the season again now.

    • Reply posted by jamois, today at 10:53

      jamois replied:
      All of these comments applied to Conte. Not being critical, just worried about deja vu.

  • Comment posted by Wice Cwispies, today at 10:44

    4 year deal. Here comes Angeball.Rapid, mobile, high octane exciting football. You don't mess with Big Ange. If u can't play his system you'll out the door. Enjoy Spurs fans.

    • Reply posted by User0506888272, today at 10:45

      User0506888272 replied:
      I truely hope that last statements right. Too many players got away with not performing for too long.

  • Comment posted by Atapaz, today at 10:38

    Let's hope he his given time and proper support.

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 10:44

      MD03 replied:
      First priority...Ban Levy from any football interference.

  • Comment posted by Ringburn, today at 10:41

    Zero expectations trophy-wise, but PLEASE have us play entertaining, attacking football!

    • Reply posted by Qazaa, today at 10:49

      Qazaa replied:
      He's does t know any other way. Take it from a Celtic fan, I stay down the road from Parkhead.

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 10:42

    You're getting a very good attacking football manager in Ange. He's also made of steel, so get ready for some changes. Honestly could be your new Poch. Hopefully you treat him well.

    • Reply posted by Jake, today at 10:51

      Jake replied:
      Why Spurs didn’t go back in for Poch is pretty crazy

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 10:54

    I'm a Rangers fan but judging the comments from Spurs fans, you don't deserve him. The snobbery is unbelievable. I hate to say it, but he's a great character and a great coach and Spurs are lucky to have him. Your toxic, entitled fans should get over it considering you're not as elite as you think and are the laughing stock of British football right now. Losers. Give him a chance.

    • Reply posted by Gruntfuttock, today at 10:56

      Gruntfuttock replied:
      Most of us have never regarded our team, or supporters, as 'elite'..

  • Comment posted by User, today at 10:40

    As a Spurs fan, i'm hugely excited for this. I just hope we as a fanbase are patient - there's a big rebuild ahead and results won't be immediate.

    • Reply posted by jOeY, today at 10:58

      jOeY replied:
      I'm a Spursey fan for the last six years. A world class manager we have now. Can see us winning the League Cup in a few years.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 10:45

    The best sign is not that Celtic fans are sad he's leaving (they are) but that Rangers fans are delighted he's leaving.

    • Reply posted by Your Display Name, today at 11:00

      Your Display Name replied:
      Wow, this is breaking news indeed!

      Completely out of the blue, didn’t know it was going to happen for weeks.

      Who could have seen this coming?!

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 10:42

    Wasn't this yesterdays 'Breaking News'?

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 10:43

      The Man replied:
      'Twas

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 10:45

    Should be a good appointment. I believe big names are too glamorous and bring too much pressure. Also, they don't hang around long either. So this looks a good appointment. Should be okay. He was good bringing good talent to Celtic. Hard working footballers. Something Spurs need.

    • Reply posted by ian donald, today at 10:57

      ian donald replied:
      Exactly! We’ve had too many managers who thought they were doing us a favour. This guy seems to want to play it our way!

  • Comment posted by Irishwes, today at 10:47

    This is the man Spurs need, he takes no shit from players, media or boards.
    Players tried to hold Celtic to ransom for better deals and they were gone the next window. He showed them the door. He is ruthless. Any prima donnas will get a rude awakening!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 10:43

    Four years??
    Just goes to show what little knowledge some of these so-called social media “journalists” really know, considering they all claimed it would be 2 years with option of a third.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 11:02

      The Man replied:
      It's four years. Ange has signed a four-year contract (from 01/07/23 to 31/05/27). Do you have a problem with that?

  • Comment posted by chunderman, today at 10:48

    As a Spurs fan, I see him as an achiever who wants to climb the ladder and achieve his next goal. Good luck to the no frills manager, we have had enough of the prim a donna's, this guy is the real deal!

  • Comment posted by chrisbarcelona, today at 10:48

    With time, support and some financial investment from Mr Levy, he could be the next Klopp/Pep, high pressing, speed and movement. A massive clearout is required, Kane should stay and with some astute signings, Spurs could achieve European football next season. Good luck Mr Poste..

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 10:52

    Football snobs will deride the Scottish factor, but I think this guy’s the real deal

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 10:54

      KentAussie replied:
      Proven winner. If all the players buy into his ethos, he will take them a long way

  • Comment posted by NotSure1955, today at 10:48

    Great Addition to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Fireflyfamily, today at 10:46

    All the best Ange u are a winner 🏆🏆🏆

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 10:53

      Bloomoon replied:
      ‘Was’ 😉

  • Comment posted by John, today at 10:57

    I welcome Ange we now have a manager we must get behind.
    I respect his loyalty to Celtic in not acting until the end of the season, but glad he has the summer with spurs and look forward to traditional Spurs way of playing football

  • Comment posted by diggle, today at 11:02

    I'm feeling quite good about this one but I am a glass half full kinda guy and I ve been saying tottenham are gonna come good since I was back at school
    I'm 50 yrs old now still waiting 😢

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 11:07

      The Man replied:
      If you're a "glass half-full person" then you'll need another bottle

  • Comment posted by Roly-Poly, today at 10:44

    Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Mr Postecoglou!

