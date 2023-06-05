Rob Dickie: Bristol City sign QPR defender on a deal until 2026
Bristol City have signed defender Rob Dickie from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers on a three-year contract.
The 27-year-old's deal runs until June 2026, with the option of a further year.
Dickie signed for QPR in 2020 and made 129 appearances for them, including 40 this season in all competitions.
"As soon as Bristol City showed interest, I was keen on the move - the club have shown real ambition for the season ahead." Dickie said.
"I've had a brief look at the squad. There is a really good blend of youth as well as experienced players and with the Championship experience I've got, I feel as though I can really add to that and bolster the squad."
