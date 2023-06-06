Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Terrell Agyemang (left) has been released by Manchester City and will sign for Championship side Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will sign Manchester City youngster Terrell Agyemang next month.

The 20-year-old left back, who can also play in midfield, will be released by the Premier League champions at the end of his contract on 30 June.

Londoner Agyemang, born to Ghanaian parents, moved to City last summer after impressing on trial.

The Charlton academy product was released by the Addicks in 2022 but played 13 games for City's under-21s this season.

He was part of the City squad that won the Premier League 2 title this term, finishing 13 points clear of second-placed Liverpool.