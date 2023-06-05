Bangor City played at Nantporth Stadium between 2012 and 2021

The future of one of north Wales' main football stadiums has been "secured", according to the company responsible for its management.

There was uncertainty over the future of Nantporth following a dispute between the tenants and the stadium's owners, Bangor City Council.

With £63,000 owed by Nantporth CIC, the council had threatened legal action against the community interest company.

Having paid the debt the company now aims to improve the stadium.

According to Bangor 1876, the city's senior men's side that hopes to play there next season, the intention now is to formalize an agreement that is already in place with the company.

According to Nantporth CIC the "majority" of the debt was a result of Bangor City FC's failure - who were sub-tenants until the surrender of their lease in 2022 - to pay their rent.

Bangor City FC has since ceased playing, but owner Domenico Serafino said that "unforeseeable issues" had caused their financial troubles.

The city council said that the "dispute related to the continued breach of the terms of the lease" and that they had a responsibility to "act in the interest of Bangor's taxpayers".

But over the weekend it was confirmed that the debt has now been repaid, easing concerns over the future of the stadium which was opened in 2012.

In a statement Dr Martin Hanks, civic director of Bangor City Council said: "Bangor City Council can confirm that the previously reported dispute it had with Nantporth CIC in connection to breaches to the terms of the lease for Nantporth Stadium have, as of this morning, the 2nd of June 2023, been resolved."

One of Nantporth CIC's directors said that settling the debt now enables them to continue with proposals to improve the stadium's facilities over the coming years.

Nantporth Stadium, on the banks of the Menai, opened in 2012

With the final of the Welsh Cup having been played there in April, Nantporth has also regularly hosted Wales under age internationals.

Dilwyn Jones told Cymru Fyw that the settling of the dispute enables them to continue with these plans and that the future of the stadium is "secure".

"It stems from the historical debts of Bangor City FC, but from our point of view we have cleared the past now," he said.

Adding that "Covid has hit them hard", he was clear in his opinion that Nantporth had been "well run".

"Next season we have agreements in place for Bangor 1876 and CPD Merched Bangor, several junior clubs to use the 3G pitch and for Llandudno FC while they continue to sort their own issues with their 3G pitch.

"The whole concept was to have an independent party to control the stadium and ensure it was run properly. There won't be any debt going forward."

Revealing that the funding to pay off the debt was sourced "thanks to donations", he said they hoped to announce new directors soon.

"We're talking with the FAW about ground developments.

"We've been wanting to further develop the ground for some time, we want to improve the facilities and hopefully provide additional seating.

"Some modifications will be needed such as additional changing rooms, but those are already on track and grants will be available we hope.

"We have a family stand but the remainder of that side is bare, there's nothing behind the goals either, so that will require some thought too."

Although agreement was already in place for Bangor 1876 FC to play at Nantporth next season following their promotion to the second tier Cymru North, there were doubts as to whether that would happen after the club's main sponsor flagged concerns.

In a letter Mark Watkin Jones had warned that his financial support could end if the club went into partnership with Nantporth CIC while the threat of legal action was still alive.

Mr Watkin Jones told Cymru Fyw last month that he was concerned "that the debt could, in some way, eventually become the responsibility of Bangor 1876".

"If the council were to force them out, it would not benefit anyone in the community," he added.

But responding to Cymru Fyw as a result of the debt being paid in full, Mr Watkin Jones said he was "encouraged" by the news.

"We are encouraged that Bangor City Council and Bangor CIC have reached an agreement over the unpaid debts and that the immediate threat of eviction has been removed," he said.

"We hope that Bangor 1876 and Bangor CIC can now negotiate a sensible agreement that will see football in the City of Bangor return to Nantporth for the benefit of the wider community".

The chairman of Bangor 1876, Glynne Roberts, confirmed that a meeting had been arranged for Tuesday night to discuss the next steps.

"We are a fan run club, so we will meet tomorrow night," he told Cymru Fyw.

"But the intention is to play at Nantporth next season, and that we hold discussions with Nantporth CIC to formalize the agreement that is in place."