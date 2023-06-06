Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City won the FAI Cup last November when they defeated Shelbourne 4-0 in the final at the Aviva Stadium

Holders Derry City will host First Division outfit Athlone Town in the first round of the FAI Cup next month.

Athlone sit third in the First Division although they are 23 points adrift of runaway leaders Galway United and also 13 behind second-place Waterford.

Derry are now four points behind behind Premier Division leaders after Monday night's 4-1 hammering by St Pat's.

Tie of the round will be Dundalk's game with Shamrock Rovers while Bohemians will face Dublin rivals Shelbourne.

Shels were beaten finalists last November when Derry romped to a 4-0 triumph at the Aviva Stadium.

The first-round ties will be play on the weekend ending 23 July.

Ballybofey outfit Finn Harps have been drawn away against Dublin-based Leinster Senior League side Kilbarrack United with another Donegal club Cockhill Celtic taking on League of Ireland First Division side Bray Wanderers.

Sports Direct FAI Cup first-round draw

Galway United v Bangor Celtic

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Portlaoise v Skerries Town

Kerry v Ringmahon Rangers

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United v St Patrick's CYFC

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps

Wexford v Avondale United

St Michael's v Waterford

Longford Town v St Patrick's Athletic

UDC v Cobh Ramblers