Kacper Lopata: Barnsley sign former Woking defender on four-year deal
Barnsley have signed defender Kacper Lopata on a four-year deal following his short spell with National League side Woking.
The 21-year-old came through Brighton's academy before joining Sheffield United in 2020 and later Southend United.
Lopata left the Shrimpers midway through this season and joined Woking until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
"[Barnsley] has a great history of developing players and I thought I could do just that here," he said.
Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added to the club website: "We are pleased to be able to have signed Kacper on a long-term deal. He is a young player whose development we look forward to seeing at Oakwell."
Despite his short time with Woking, Poland Under-21 international Lopata helped the Cards to a fourth-placed finish in the National League.