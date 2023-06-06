Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Kacper Lopata joined Southend United following a spell on loan with the club from Sheffield United, but he went on to join Woking in March 2023

Barnsley have signed defender Kacper Lopata on a four-year deal following his short spell with National League side Woking.

The 21-year-old came through Brighton's academy before joining Sheffield United in 2020 and later Southend United.

Lopata left the Shrimpers external-link midway through this season and joined Woking until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"[Barnsley] has a great history of developing players and I thought I could do just that here," he said.

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added to the club website: external-link "We are pleased to be able to have signed Kacper on a long-term deal. He is a young player whose development we look forward to seeing at Oakwell."

Despite his short time with Woking, Poland Under-21 international Lopata helped the Cards to a fourth-placed finish in the National League.