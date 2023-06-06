Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester secured their WSL safety on the last day of the season

Former club captain Sophie Barker is among 12 Leicester City players released by the Women's Super League outfit.

Barker spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United.

Championship title winners Kirstie Levell, Charlie Devlin and Lachante Paul will also leave the club when their contracts end.

Leicester beat Brighton on the final day of the season to retain their top-flight status for another season.

Natasha Flint departs having spent the second half of the season with Scottish Women's Premiership side Celtic.

Molly Pike, Jess Sigsworth, Abbie McManus, Connie Scofield and Jemma Purfield will also be seeking new clubs along with youngsters Ellen Jones and Georgia Eaton-Collins.

"Our thanks go out to all the players who are moving on this summer for their efforts in a Leicester City shirt," said manager Willie Kirk.

"They leave with the club in a strong position and ready to build on the successes of our first two seasons in the top division of women's football.

"We have a growing fanbase, an exciting core of talented young players and a bright future ahead of us.

"We head into a summer now that will see us strengthen even further around that core group as we look to use the achievements of the past few years as a foundation for continued progress and success."