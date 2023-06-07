Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Bingham, pictured with goalkeeper Pat Jennings in 1985, led the most successful spell in Northern Ireland's history

Martin O'Neill and Gerry Armstrong have paid tribute to Billy Bingham at a memorial service for the late former Northern Ireland manager on Wednesday.

Bingham, who died last year aged 90, was remembered at a service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

He led Northern Ireland to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.

O'Neill called him the "driving force" behind NI's success while Armstrong said Bingham "totally transformed his life".

O'Neill, who captained Northern Ireland under Bingham, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland: "Just think about it, from 1980 to 1986, you talk about qualifying for two World Cups, a couple of British Championships thrown in, it's phenomenal.

"We had really good players but you need someone to be the driving force and Billy Bingham was exactly that."

Bingham also played at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden and played for and managed Everton.

In addition to O'Neill and Armstrong, Billy Hamilton and Jimmy Nicholl were among the other members of the 1982 Northern Ireland team to attend Wednesday's service.

Current Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Lady Mary Peters were also among the congregation.

During his second spell in charge of his country, Northern Ireland pulled off some unlikely victories, most notably when they stunned 1982 World Cup hosts Spain, which remains one of the tournament's most remarkable upsets.

Former Tottenham player Armstrong, who famously scored the winner against Spain, said: "He became the manager to take us to the next level.

"He made subtle changes, he was a great tactician. You heard Martin speaking today, he was spot on. Billy added those touches and brought fresh ideas and faces.

"He gambled big time on a 17-year-old called Norman Whiteside. Not many managers would do that."

'A brilliant tactician that would stand the test of time in any era'

Gerry Armstrong's goal against hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup is one of the most iconic moments in Northern Irish football

Bingham was diagnosed with dementia in 2006 and died peacefully in a nursing home in Southport in June 2022.

Wednesday's memorial service was hosted by the Irish Football Association (IFA).

"It was an inspirational stroke by the Irish FA to appoint him for the second time," added O'Neill, who captained Northern Ireland at the 1982 World Cup.

"We were getting the benefit of that. We were getting all his managerial experiences, both domestically and abroad, and all the nuances that came with Billy. He was terrific.

O'Neill, who won two European Cups as a player for Nottingham Forest, added: "He gave us discipline and a pattern of play.

"The philosophy seemed simple enough, play to your strengths and hide your weaknesses, but underneath all that you're getting a brilliant tactician that would stand the test of time in any era."