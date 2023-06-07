Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Will Smallbone made his Republic of Ireland debut against Latvia in April

Republic of Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone says his journey with alopecia has made him stronger.

Southampton's Smallbone was diagnosed with the condition, which affects hair loss on the body, while recovering from a knee injury in January 2021.

"The stuff that's happened to me over the last few years, I wouldn't wish upon anyone," said the 23-year-old.

"I've shown resilience and a lot of character to know that I can take on anything that is thrown at me."

Smallbone, who came through Southampton academy, made his Premier League debut for the St Mary's side in February 2020 and was a first-team regular before his ACL injury in January 2021.

After recovering, he spent the last campaign on loan at Stoke City in the Championship and will return to the relegated Saints after the international break.

"I'm happy to concentrate on Ireland and worry about that when I get back," Smallbone added on his club future.

"But next season is very important for me to carry on playing football."

Smallbone made his Republic of Ireland debut in March's 3-2 friendly win over Latvia and could make his competitive bow in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with Greece and Gibraltar.

He was named man of the match on his debut in Dublin and, when asked if he had been surprised at how well his debut had gone, he said: "Yes and no.

"I am obviously confident in my own ability, but it was very nice to have my debut go alongside a man of the match.

"Maybe at the time it wasn't something I thought about too much, but looking back on it, it will always be something that I'm very proud of.

"It has always been a dream of mine to get through to the senior international stage and to have that match in March was fantastic for me. I feel ready now to push on and hopefully play a big part in the campaign."