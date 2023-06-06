Close menu

Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town manager's departure confirmed by League One club

Steve Cotterill
Steve Cotterill began his managerial career in 1997 with Cheltenham Town

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has left the League One club after two and a half years in charge.

The 58-year-old was appointed in November 2020 and guided Town to 12th in 2022-23, the club's best finish for five seasons.

Cotterill missed the second half of the 2020-21 campaign after spending 33 days in hospital with Covid-19.

"I am confident this team will continue its progression next season," he said in a statement.

Shrewsbury was Cotterill's ninth managerial job, with Stoke City, Burnley, Birmingham City ,Nottingham Forest and Bristol City among his former clubs.

BBC Radio Shropshire reported last week that Cotterill was set to leave the club after choosing to depart and his exit was confirmed in a brief statement on Tuesday.

"Steve Cotterill has left his post as first-team manager," it said.external-link.

"The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic."

In his statement, released through the League Managers' Associationexternal-link, Cotterill said he was proud of the work that had been done during his time at the club.

"Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout," he added.

"I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.

"When I joined Shrewsbury Town, I wanted to create a connection between the supporters and the team. Thankfully, after a lot of hard work and your help we achieved that."

Chairman Roland Wycherley saidexternal-link: "From time to time, circumstances arise when difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future of our club.

"We currently find ourselves in such a position and we would be failing in our duty if we shirk those decisions."

He added: "Going forward, be assured that management structures and new football strategies are already in place - the rationale for the actions we have taken will become evident in the coming weeks and months."

Cotterill's departure comes a month after chief executive Brian Caldwell left.

"The club has lost a good guy. I will miss him without a shadow of a doubt," Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire at the time.

"When I came here two and a half years ago, the chairman said he wanted me and Brian to work closely together - and we did just that. He was very supportive, especially when I had Covid."

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 18:45

    Fascinating stuff

  • Comment posted by hunter, today at 18:40

    To force such a loyal and hard working Manager out by appointing a Director of Football without even informing him, brings nothing but Shame on the Club. He may sometimes seem like a football dinosaur but he is a top bloke and I'm sure he will be back in Management very soon!

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 18:25

    Top man , look forward to seeing you back soon. Look after yourself

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 18:16

    Good luck Steve have break you have earned it remembered fondly at Nottingham forest good luck for the future top man

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 18:07

    Hopefully the new management team will be revealed soon and they can get a bit more direction and entertainment into the team’s performances - COME ON SALOP!

  • Comment posted by isthereanyjam, today at 17:52

    Good health also Steve - take care man

  • Comment posted by jakeeblaad, today at 17:39

    Come back to Cheltenham

  • Comment posted by R1999, today at 17:37

    Good luck, Steve.

