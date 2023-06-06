Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Amandine Henry (left) signed for NWSL side Angel City last week after spending 15 years with French side Lyon

Former captain Amandine Henry has been included in France's provisional 26-player squad for the Women's World Cup after a two-year absence.

The 33-year-old midfielder has won 93 caps for her country but has not played since December 2020 after falling out with former coach Corinne Diacre.

Paris St-Germain striker Kadidiatou Diani is also included despite suffering from a shoulder problem.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino miss out due to injuries.

France, who begin their World Cup campaign against Jamaica on 23 July, sacked former coach Diacre in March after several key players, including captain Wendie Renard, said they would no longer represent their country.

Diacre was replaced later that month by Herve Renard, who included Wendie Renard in his first squad, as well as recalling France's all-time leading goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer, who had not been selected for Euro 2022 under the previous manager.

Both defender Renard, 32, and her Lyon team-mate Le Sommer, 34, have been included in the World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Manchester United duo Estelle Cascarino and Aissatou Tounkara, Chelsea defender Eve Perisset, Aston Villa midfielder Kenza Dali and West Ham forward Viviane Asseyi have also been named in the squad, which needs to be cut to 23 players by 9 July

France squad

Goalkeepers: Mylene Chavas (Bordeaux), Solene Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (PSG).

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United), Elisa De Almeida (PSG), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Maelle Lakrar (Montpellier), Eve Perisset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Aissatou Tounkara (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (PSG), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Amandine Henry (Angel City), Oriane Jean-Francois (PSG), Lea Le Garrec (FC Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC).