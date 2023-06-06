Last updated on .From the section Italian Serie A

Paolo Maldini made 901 appearances as a player for AC Milan

AC Milan have sacked technical director and former captain Paolo Maldini after five years in the role.

Maldini helped Milan claim the Serie A title in 2022, the first in 11 years.

This season the club finished fourth in Serie A and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they were defeated by rivals Inter Milan.

"We thank him for his years of service, contributing to the return to the Champions League and to winning the Scudetto," a club statement said.

During his time as technical director, Maldini was integral to helping the Rossoneri acquire the services of key players Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud.

The statement added that Maldini's "day-to-day duties will be performed by a team working in close integration with the first team manager."

The 54-year-old spent his entire playing career with AC Milan, making 901 appearances and winning 26 trophies, most notably seven Serie A titles and five European Cup/Champions League crowns.

His father, Cesare, was also a legend at the club, featuring 467 times before a two-year stint as manager, while his son, Daniel, is on the books at Milan but spent last season out on loan at Spezia.