Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Harvey Greenslade has signed a new deal with Rovers

Bristol Rovers forward Harvey Greenslade has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.

The 19-year-old, who has come through the club's academy, has made one appearance for the first team in last season's Papa Johns Trophy.

Greenslade spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at National League South side Truro City.

"Harvey is someone that the club values highly and is full of potential," manager Joey Barton said.

"He did well at Truro on loan and I look forward to seeing him make further progress in amongst our first-team group."

Bristol Rovers finished the season in 17th place.