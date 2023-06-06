Last updated on .From the section Wales

Reading defender Lily Woodham has won 11 Wales caps so far

Reading FC's Women's Super League (WSL) relegation and decision to revert to operating on a part-time basis will have a negative impact on Wales, says former full-back Kath Morgan.

Current Wales internationals Gemma Evans, Lily Woodham, Bethan Roberts and Rachel Rowe are all on Reading's books.

"It's a huge problem for the individuals concerned and it's going to affect the Wales national team and (Wales manager) Gemma Grainger, so I'm really worried about the situation the girls find themselves in," Morgan said.

Morgan, who won 51 caps for Wales during the nineties and noughties, hopes that the four players will be able to stay in the WSL by finding new clubs, now that Reading have dropped down a league and introduced cost-cutting measures.

"I really hope they'll get offers from clubs in the WSL as they have to play at the highest level, because that benefits the national team," Morgan added.

"If that doesn't happen, that could have a negative impact on the playing standards in the Wales team.

"The (football played in the) Women's Championship is of a good standard, but not for international players. We can't take a step backwards after two successful years.

"If we lose these players to the Championship, unfortunately it's definitely going to have a negative impact on the national team."