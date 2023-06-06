Last updated on .From the section European Football

Plans for a European Super League led to protests outside Premier League stadiums

Juventus have signalled their intention to quit the European Super League project.

Since the collapse of initial idea in October 2021, Juventus, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona have stuck to the general principles of the plan.

That included a focus on clubs taking a leading role in organising competitions instead of European governing body Uefa.

However, Juventus have now broken ranks.

They have written to Real and Barca to demand talks which, they say, will centre around "the potential Juventus exit from the Super League Project".

In a complicated statement, Juventus say they will continue with further communications "due under the law" following the talks and their assessment of them.

It has been felt they were hoping for a favourable ruling from the European Courts of Justice around whether Uefa are entitled to hold a monopoly over their position as a competition organiser and threaten to exclude clubs who set up rival competitions.

It has been a turbulent few months for Juventus, who were initially docked 15 points by the Italian FA for financial rule breaches.

This punishment was overturned but a second hearing led to a 10-point penalty, which the club accepted.

On Sunday, former player Paulo Dybala scored a last-minute goal for Roma that sealed a Europa League place at Juventus' expense.

The Turin giants finished seventh and will enter the Europa Conference League. Without the 10 point deduction, they would have qualified for the Champions League at the expense of AC Milan.