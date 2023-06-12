Last updated on .From the section European Football

It feels like the end of an era.

Next season will be the first in more than 20 years without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo playing their club football in Europe.

Argentina's Messi has signed for American side Inter Miami, after Portugual's Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, bringing the curtain down on their dominant stay in European football.

Both have set records galore, but which one belongs to which player?