Tiffoney will become a Dundee player when his Thistle contract expires at the weekend

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty said it is "hugely exciting" to be able to put his stamp on the team as he announced Scott Tiffoney as his second signing.

The 24-year-old winger, who just missed out on promotion with Partick Thistle, joins ex-St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy in moving to Dens Park.

They are part of a squad rebuild after several out-of-contract players left.

"I would rather go with a blank canvas. I have got the opportunity to bring in the players we want," Docherty said.

"I have been at clubs where you inherit a squad you know you don't want, but you have been told you have got to work with.

"So I see this as a huge opportunity and I am massively positive about that. The ones I bring in will complement what we have got here.

"I just want to get a team on the pitch, with the resources I have got, that the fans can identify with and can really get behind."

The 52-year-old replaced Gary Bowyer after he made a surprise exit five days after leading his side to the Championship title in his first season in charge.

Docherty, who is in his first role as manager after ending his long partnership with Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, is pleased with his early recruitment.

Tiffoney moved to Firhill from Livingston two years ago and scored 12 goals in 35 games for the beaten Premiership play-off finalists last season.

His arrival follows the signing of 30-year-old Shaughnessy after the Irish defender rejected a new contract with St Mirren, for whom he played 28 times last season.

"The two players I have brought in, I am really happy with, not just in terms of the type of player they are but the type of individuals - to create that culture, identity and playing style," said Docherty, who has added former Hamilton boss Stuart Taylor as his assistant.

"It is not about the quantity, it is about the quality, so we know what we need to bring in and as a staff, Gordon [Strachan], myself, Stuart [Taylor], Scott Paterson, and our head of recruitment, we will identify the right people to bring to the club.

"Scott is a wee bit of a throwback. He wants to be the number seven - he has asked to be the number seven - he just wants to get on the ball and attack defenders. I think in modern-day football that is really exciting.

"We have both identified this is an important stage of his career and he has got to hit the ground running. He is going to move up to the area and commit to Dundee and hopefully together we will get the best out of him."